Rated PG-13 • Theaters

Song Sung Blue is not a feel-good movie—no matter what the trailers imply. In many ways the movie is better than that: It’s a tearjerker about a family who fails to achieve their dreams but still sticks with each other through tragedy after tragedy. It’s best to know the truth up front so you don’t experience emotional whiplash.

Based on a true story, the film follows recovering alcoholic Mike (Hugh Jackman) and aspiring singer Claire (Kate Hudson) as they become Lightning and Thunder, a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band that takes them from a small garage to dive bar glory to an unlikely Milwaukee stardom defined by their moving devotion to one another and the raucous power of “Sweet Caroline.” But when tragedy strikes, it’s their love—for music and each other—that binds them and their family together and provides a way forward.

Director Craig Brewer was inspired to make the film after seeing the documentary of the same name at the Memphis film festival. He said, “To live in Memphis is also to know the ones who never made it. The barroom heroes. The unsung voices who never got their shot.” He wanted to honor those folks.

The film is a master class in doing a musical biopic. The camerawork, editing, and script are all used brilliantly to make the musical scenes feel deeply musical. The movie also takes its time, allowing us to know and care about the characters. And when the switch comes, you feel the rug pulled out from under you just like the family did.

This shift in tone is where the film gets especially profound. We watch each family member react to losing out on their dreams and the compounding tragedies of their life. All of them find their own unhealthy ways of coping, but then pull together to love and support each other. The film makes a powerful case against the idolatry of making your dreams the goal of your life, showing that there are more important things.

Of course, the film sometimes tries to have it both ways, saying love is more important than dreams but then having dreams be the main thing they pursue together. (There’s very little evidence, for example, the family has any faith besides Mike’s AA meetings.) Families should also know there’s some foul language, and one character’s stage name is “Sex Machine.” Young people casually use drugs. Mike and Claire (when they’re married) strip down to their (mostly her) underwear and kiss each other passionately. The film features brief appearances of a gay man and a drag queen as part of the family’s circle.

Movies that give you hope that you can achieve your dreams are good. But sometimes we need to be reminded that there are more important things. Song Sung Blue does that, even if it puts you through the ringer to do so.

