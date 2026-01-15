When making travel plans, Eric Kim prioritizes “authentic” experiences. For the 35-year-old Washington, D.C.-based public administrator, that boils down to one thing: real local food.

While seeking out singular meals, as he did on a trip to Germany in 2019, Kim asked two overarching questions: “What did people grow up on? What did their grandmother cook when they were sick?”

Kim is part of a trend among Gen-Z and millennial travelers that’s shaking up the tourism industry. Younger people are not taking the kind of trips that appealed to their parents—cruises or package tours. Instead, they’re looking for something more “authentic.”

According to a July report from the travel consultancy Skift, travelers under 45 are after “personal enrichment and meaningful experiences,” versus checklist-style, in-and-out sightseeing. That quest for the genuine essence of a place is creating a clash between locals and voyeuristic travelers looking for a window into their daily lives.

While the search for authentic travel is not new, recent developments suggest the trend is barreling forward in 2026. The homeshare mega-platform Airbnb recently announced plans to supersize its offerings of experiences, in addition to the room and home listings that are the California company’s bread and butter.

The new project, called Airbnb Services, intends to roll out 22,000 options to see and do more, worldwide. Each one is meant to help a visitor get closer to real local flavor.

Airbnb says its services are one-of-a-kind opportunities, like learning about Notre Dame Cathedral from a Parisian architect, or training with a real luchador (wrestler) in Mexico City.

“The most authentic way to explore a city is with the locals who know it best,” asserts Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s co-founder and CEO. The company’s relentless online advertising is anything but subtle: “Don’t just see a place. Experience it,” Airbnb urges. Two-thirds of the company’s customers are 40 or younger, according to iGMS, a travel data consulting agency.

For federal worker Elizabeth Bettis, 35, curiosity about what defines a place can even trump personal taste. On a trip to Japan in 2023, she visited a workshop to see how traditional matcha tea is made—and what it means to many Japanese.

“I don’t like matcha at all,” Bettis admitted. “But it was important for me to experience something that is theirs, and unique.”

Yet the desire to observe a culture firsthand can lead to excess. The problem of “overtourism,” where masses of visitors overwhelm the local ability to accommodate them, has led to public bitterness from Amsterdam and Venice to the Indonesian island of Bali.

Amid these trends, cries of “Tourists, go home!” are growing. The “Airbnb effect,” converting homes into short-term rentals, has squeezed housing markets and raised real estate costs. Locals in Spain have used demonstrations, and water guns, to discourage current and future travelers.

Similarly, the “Instagram effect” can bring a crush of social media influencers to already-popular places, drawing crowds that are known for “selfie tourism” and bad behavior. Overtourism has even given rise to another social media trend: an “expectations versus reality” beat, where social media figures—often disappointed travelers with a bone to pick—expose the grit behind the glamour. The risk of disappointment at over-hyped destinations only feeds the interest in supposedly “real” travel experiences.

And the search for truer travel doesn’t always deliver. Bali featured in the self-help story from Eat, Pray, Love, in which writer Elizabeth Gilbert recounts a year of postdivorce, feminist-tinged inner exploration during a trip to Europe and Asia.

Published in 2006, Gilbert’s memoir set the island reeling and sparked a broader cultural debate on the negative effects of popularizing a sleepy tropical paradise—and on misleading women who idolized Gilbert, her cult book turned mediocre movie, and the fantasies she was chasing. Gilbert’s ongoing relational dysfunction suggests her trip didn’t deliver the true, lasting connections she promised.

It was important for me to experience something that is theirs, and unique.

But that doesn’t mean quests for real experience are generally fruitless. Vacationers seeking serious connection, minus the problems of overtourism, are looking beyond standard choices like London, Paris, or New York City. Travel media are exploring a phenomenon they call “go here, not there,” for worthwhile trips to less-visited destinations. (Think Toronto instead of New York, or Theodore Roosevelt National Park instead of Yellowstone.)

The same trend also goes by the label “destination dupes,” when a place resembles a more famous attraction, without the pressures or the high prices. That helps spread travel dollars around—creating awareness and instilling a new appreciation for underrated places in the process.

Travelers like Bettis stress that, on the list of good reasons to venture abroad, coming home ranks near the top. One’s family, friends, and local community provide better and more genuine connections than the trip of a lifetime.

Travel “gives me a deeper sense of gratitude and love for my own home,” Bettis said. “The world is cool. But I wouldn’t trade my home for the world.”