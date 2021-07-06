Russian plane crash kills 28

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members crashed on Tuesday shortly before its expected landing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. None of the 28 people on board survived, according to Russian media. The plane, owned by Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, was about six miles away from the airport in the town of Palana when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, the local transport ministry said. Government officials said the local government leader of Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on the flight.

What caused the crash? Authorities launched an investigation into the crash. The airplane has been in operation since 1992 and was technically sound, according to the company’s director, Alexei Khabarov. In a separate Sunday crash, at least 52 people died when a Philippine military plane carrying mostly combat troops crashed while landing and burst into flames.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archive, read my report in The Sift on a 2019 plane crash in Russia that killed at least 40 people.