Running away from addiction

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Some memoirs seek to comfort. Ken Rideout’s Everything You Want Is on the Other Side of Hard (Scribner, 304 pp.) seeks to awaken, and for the most part, it does.

It opens with brutal impact and bone-deep fatigue. A runner slams into the hard Mongolian desert during an ultramarathon, drenched in sweat, heart pounding. This is not a tale of gentle healing. Far from it. It’s about pressing on when stopping would be easier.

Rideout grew up outside Boston in a world where chaos felt normal and safety was never guaranteed. This was Boston of the 1970s. Poverty pressed in from every side. Violence could erupt without warning. Addiction hung over daily life like a gathering storm. Home offered little certainty and even less peace. Adults came and went. Promises rarely held. Trust was scarce, and stability scarcer still.

He tells it plainly, without a shred of self-pity. There’s no melodrama. Just a boy learning to read danger the way other children learn their times tables, alert to every shift in mood, every raised voice, every signal that trouble may be near.

Then hockey appears.

The rink offers order where home offers turmoil. Rules make sense. Effort earns results. Coaches show up. Praise feels like oxygen. For the first time in his life, Rideout experiences structure and belonging. Slowly, his identity forms around a simple idea: be tougher than everyone else and never quit.

For a while, that works. Then it almost ruins him.

Rideout carries his toughness into adulthood like body armor. Wall Street welcomes him. The culture runs on speed, aggression, and sleepless ambition. He thrives in it. He works harder. Stays later. Pushes further.

But this conquer-at-all-costs mindset carries a price. He drinks more. He sinks into darker psychological terrain. Work becomes motion without meaning, a way to outrun the demons within. Success and escape blur into one. He is winning on paper but losing in private.

The collapse comes, but it isn’t dramatic. There is no cinematic meltdown. Instead, there is erosion. Relationships fray. Health slips. Purpose fades.

The author’s message is clear: Survival is not the same as living.

Rideout begins running almost by accident—a way to get fit, clear the head, burn off the accumulated damage. Then the miles multiply. Marathons arrive. Ultramarathons follow. Soon, he’s running races through barren backcountry and mountains that feel engineered by sadists with stopwatches.

These sections, much like Rideout’s legs, move at speed. Like a road-to-Damascus moment, the Bostonian runs endless miles, chasing record times but also, one senses, something deeper—a desire for atonement, a purging of sorts. Endurance racing leaves him alone with his thoughts, his regrets, hopes, and unfinished dreams. In darkness, exhausted and afraid, excuses disappear. The body tells the truth. The mind negotiates with fear.

There is a dark humor to this world. Grown adults pay large sums of money to run through hostile regions, carrying heavy packs and hallucinating from dehydration. Rideout doesn’t pretend it’s sensible. It isn’t for everyone. In fact, it’s for very few. But it is his, and in many ways it helped save him.

The book’s title sounds like something printed on a gym wall, the kind of line a grizzled army general might bark in a 1990s Hollywood movie. Nonetheless, it feels apt. Rideout doesn’t glorify suffering. He doesn’t pretend hardship builds character like a home renovation project. He suggests something simpler: Difficulty reveals who you are. Once you see that, you can choose who to become. Change is possible, but only if we are first willing to see ourselves clearly.

His writing reflects his life. It’s unapologetic and direct. Sentences land and move on. Reflection appears sparingly and hits harder because of it. The rhythm is steady, like footsteps before sunrise.

The book is far from perfect. The intensity rarely lets up. At times, the message grows tiresome: endure, push, continue. The macho edge can feel overplayed. The competitive streak occasionally crowds out vulnerability. The most powerful moments arrive when certainty cracks, when the ego shatters, and all that remains is something raw and human. More of that openness would have deepened the story.

Still, what works here works very well.

Rideout understands that transformation is not a lightning strike. In truth, it’s closer to repetition. Routine. Small choices made daily, with better habits replacing worse ones. Pain that once punished begins to teach.

The memoir speaks to something many readers feel but rarely articulate. Hardship is unavoidable. What matters is the response.

By the final pages, the races reveal their real purpose. They are rehearsals for a different life. The frightened boy becomes a man who runs toward difficulty instead of away from it.

Suffering remains. It always will. But it no longer defines him.

This is a book shaped by bruising experience rather than easy reassurance. Its power lies in its honesty. Rideout doesn’t dress pain up or turn it into poetry. He shows how steady effort, repeated day after day, can turn a tortured soul into one marked by discipline and hard-won peace.

There are no shortcuts here. The way forward runs straight through difficulty.

One breath. One step. One stubborn mile at a time.

There’s a lesson in that rhythm for every reader, runner or not.

