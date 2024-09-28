Quotables
“I am going to decree the beginning of Christmas on Oct. 1.”
Venezuelan President NICOLAS MADURO during a Sept. 2 television address. The socialist leader’s promise to begin Christmas early seemed aimed to distract from his contested July reelection and subsequent brutal crackdown on protesters.
