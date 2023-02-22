Previous children's books of the year
2014
Fiction: The Wolf and the Warden King by Andrew Peterson;
Picture Books of the Year: Who Says Women Can't Be Doctors?, The Boy Who Loved Math: The Improbable Life of Paul Erdös, Clara and Davie, On a Beam of Light
2015
Fiction: The Penderwicks in Spring
Picture book of the year: Mr. Squirrel and the Moon;
2016
Fiction: Circus Mirandus; Picture book of the year: Out of the Woods;
Nonfiction: Give Me Wings: How a Choir of Former Slaves Took on the World, The Boys Who Challenged Hitler: Knud Pedersen and the Churchill Club, The Boy Who Fell Off the Mayflower, or John Howland’s Good Fortune, The Boy Who Became Buffalo Bill: Growing Up Billy Cody in Bleeding Kansas
2017
Fiction: The Secret Keepers
Picture book of the year: The Night Gardener
Nonfiction: Ugly: a Memoir
2018
Fiction: The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street;
Picture book of the year: The Watcher
Nonfiction: Irenaeus, Bound by Ice: A True North Pole Survival Story, One Last Word: Wisdom from the Harlem Renaissance, Soldier Song: A True Story of the Civil War, Amazon Adventure: How Tiny Fish are Saving the World’s Largest Rainforest;
2019
Fiction: Sweep: The Story of a Girl and Her Monster, The Season of Styx Malone: The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hilter;
Picture books of the year: Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse; Hello Lighthouse
2020
Fiction: Pay Attention, Carter Jones;
Picture book of the year: Home in the Woods;
Nonfiction: Her Own Two Feet;
2021
Picture book of the year: Saving the Countryside
Nonfiction: Everything Sad Is Untrue;
2022
Fiction: The Swallow’s Flight;
Picture books of the year: The Story of Bodri, Go and Do Likewise! The Parables and Wisdom of Jesus, What’s Inside a Flower? And Other Questions About Science & Nature, Road Trip! A Whiskers Hollow Adventure, Mel Fell
