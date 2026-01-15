Donald’s doctrine

When Neil Atkinson worked as an analyst for Venezuela’s nationalized oil company in the 1990s, business was booming. By 1998, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) was widely regarded as the best national oil company in the world, Atkinson said, extracting 3.5 million barrels per day.

Then, socialist Hugo Chávez came to power in the 1998 presidential election. His glowing campaign promises quickly faded into a system of waste, corruption, and greed, Atkinson said.

During a power clash with PDVSA in the early 2000s, Chávez fired over a third of PDVSA employees, and waves of skilled professionals left the country. A few years later, Chávez effectively forced out two of the three major U.S. oil com­panies drilling in Venezuela. Oil production plummeted, bottoming out at just over half a million barrels per day in 2020.

Over time, a slew of new foreign powers stepped in to prop up the struggling oil industry and fill the power vacuum left by the United States: China, Russia, and Iran. That set the United States and Venezuela, by then run by Chávez protege Nicholás Maduro—on a collision course.

On Jan. 3, U.S. special forces swooped into Caracas and captured Maduro and his wife, successfully transporting them back to the United States to stand trial on drug-trafficking charges. Venezuelans across the globe took to the streets to celebrate, with opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado declaring it “the day justice defeated tyranny.”

But in the aftermath of the raid, competing narratives emerged from Washington about the real reason it took such decisive action in Venezuela. Narratives about everything from migrants, to drugs, to oil. Andrew Latham, a professor of political science at Macalester College, believes those are all just selling points used to justify the operation to the American people.

Latham thinks it’s really about something different: geopolitics. He believes Operation Absolute Resolve is fundamentally an aggressive play to root out adversarial influences in Venezuela and orient the country toward U.S. interests.

Since December, President Donald Trump has asserted his commitment to an 1823 declaration known as the Monroe Doctrine, warning foreign powers to keep their colonial ambitions away from the Western Hemisphere. Trump’s corollary, touted as the “Donroe Doctrine,” comes with an added twist: Trump doesn’t want outside nations having a substantial economic presence here, either, Latham said.



“If you look at the Western hemisphere, there is only one country which clearly violated that new standard,” Latham said. “And that was Venezuela.”

Among other comments, Trump has claimed the United States will “run” Venezuela until the two countries can facilitate a “safe, proper, and judicious transition.” It’s a prospect he later told The New York Times would likely take years to accomplish. In the meantime, Trump said the United States will rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry to enrich both countries.

Venezuela currently sits on the world’s largest known oil reserves, estimated at about 300 billion barrels of crude.

But getting Venezuela’s oil industry up and running efficiently is a tall order, Atkinson said. He last visited Venezuela in 2012, and by then, the country looked very different from its heyday decades earlier. The hotels he stayed in had grown much shabbier, and they weren’t the only thing that had deteriorated.

“A lot of their infrastructure within the oil industry is also decrepit and needs to be rebuilt,” said Gil Guerra, an immigration policy analyst at the Niskanen Center. Rebuilding this machinery would require a huge short-term investment oil companies aren’t likely to make without more certainty about Venezuela’s future.

Oil companies rely on political stability for their operations, Atkinson noted. And that’s exactly what Venezuela doesn’t have right now, especially in remote areas where many of the oil production facilities are. Companies can’t guarantee the safety of their employees, and many places also lack reliable electricity, food, and fuel.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods underscored that point during a Jan. 9 meeting with the Trump administration. “It’s uninvestable,” Woods said, referencing the current state of Venezuela’s oil industry.

For that reason, Macalester College’s Andrew Latham believes the Trump administration sees oil more as a stepping stone to a bigger foreign policy goal than an end in and of itself. He believes Trump really wants to make some kind of “win, win deal” with Venezuela and root out Chinese, Russian, and Iranian influence in what he views as “America’s hemisphere.”

What the administration doesn’t want, Latham said, is to embroil the United States in another forever war. He thinks that’s the main reason Trump spurned opposition leader Machado in favor of Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Latham noted the United States had to put 24,000 troops into Panama to manage the 1989 regime change of strongman Manuel Noriega, the clearest precedent case for what happened in Venezuela. “But Panama is a small country,” Latham said. “Venezuela has 30 million people.”

By Latham’s estimate, subduing Venezuela and installing Machado would require 12 times as many U.S. soldiers battling popular militias and narcotics gangs through dense jungle.

Going forward, Latham sees four potential scenarios for Venezuela. First, Rodríguez stays in power and gives Trump most of what he wants. “And then it’s back to business as usual,” Latham said. Second, there might be an internal civil war between Rodríguez and Chavismo-hardliners like Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. Third, a real democratic transition could bring Machado’s party to power.



A lot of their infrastructure within the oil industry is also decrepit and needs to be rebuilt.

“And then the final scenario is that the whole thing falls apart in civil war and chaos, and it looks like Iraq in the battle days,” Latham said. Of these possibilities, he sees a return to free and unfettered democracy as the least likely outcome.

Atkinson, who now serves as a visiting fellow at the National Center for Energy Analytics, said this realization has dawned on a growing number of his Venezuelan friends and former colleagues who had hoped Maduro’s ouster signaled the return of democracy to their beleaguered country. Many of them now live outside their homeland, along with nearly 8 million other Venezuelans who have fled their country since 2014.

As long as Maduro’s cronies remain in power, it’s unclear what benefits may trickle down to the Venezuelan people. Atkinson said Venezuela’s industrial and political recovery is a long-term project that will have only just begun when Trump’s term ends three years from now.

As in other foreign policy endeavors, Atkins said, the United States would do well to heed former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s caution: “If you break it, you own it.” But he hopes the coming decades will bring brighter prospects for those who have suffered most under Chavismo. “Make Venezuela great again,” Atkinson said. “That’s what we want to see.”