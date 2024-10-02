Departures: Roger Cook
A landscape contractor and television star whose affable on-screen personality gave many the confidence to engage in home beautification projects, Cook died Aug. 21. He was 70. Cook began his landscaping business based in Massachusetts in 1982 with his wife. The same year, he started appearing on the PBS home improvement show This Old House. By 1988 he became a regular cast member handling landscaping concerns for the show’s project houses. Alongside tradesmen Tom Silva and Richard Trethewey, Cook starred in the spinoff Ask This Old House from 2002 until stepping away in 2020 due to declining health. In 2022, Cook and his colleagues received a lifetime achievement Emmy Award for their work on the PBS show.
