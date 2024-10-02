Departures: Phil Donahue
Phil Donahue
A pioneer of daytime television who shared his talk show microphone with his audience, Donahue died Aug. 18 at age 88. After a decade climbing the ranks of broadcast media, the Ohio native debuted The Phil Donahue Show in 1967 as daytime talk targeting women in Dayton, Ohio. Possessing a keen sense for the evocative power of controversy, Donahue invited notable atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair as his first guest. The show earned national syndication in 1970 and at its height had nearly 9 million viewers daily. Donahue’s penchant for inviting audience participation and creating controversial guest lists was copied by a bevy of daytime talkers: They eventually eroded his market share and led to the show’s end in 1996.
