Departures: James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones, well-known for Star Wars, had a broad acting portfolio
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.
Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
James Earl Jones
Jones, an actor famous for voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, died Sept. 9 at his home in southeast New York. He was 93. Jones portrayed iconic characters like Mufasa in The Lion King, Mr. Mertle in The Sandlot, and King Jaffe Joffer in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America. Jones also spent considerable time on the stage, performing in Broadway renditions of The Great White Hope and Fences, among others. He also made appearances in popular TV shows like House, Touched by an Angel, and Frasier. He joined a rare cadre of performers to achieve EGOT status, earning two Emmy Awards, one Grammy, one honorary Academy Award, and three Tony Awards. His son, Flynn Earl Jones, is also an actor.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or log in to comment on this article.