Departures: James Darren
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.
Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
James Darren
Darren, a multifaceted actor who turned early popularity with teenage girls into a long-lasting career, died Sept. 2. He was 88. Darren burst into national recognition playing a leading role in the 1959 teen comedy Gidget. Though a relatively unknown actor, film executives entrusted him to sing the film’s title song. Darren rode the resulting wave of fame to record a string of high-charting musical hits. The Philadelphia native then settled into a series of well-received supporting roles in films like The Guns of Navarone and various Gidget sequels. Darren also found his way into a recurring role on television’s T.J. Hooker and, near the end of his career, as a holographic lounge singer in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or log in to comment on this article.