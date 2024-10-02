Departures: James Darren | WORLD
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Family & Society
by John Dawson
Post Date:
October 2, 2024

Departures: James Darren

James Darren Ralph Dominguez / MediaPunch / IPX / AP

Departures: James Darren
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

James Darren

Darren, a multifaceted actor who turned early popularity with teenage girls into a long-­lasting career, died Sept. 2. He was 88. Darren burst into national recognition playing a leading role in the 1959 teen comedy Gidget. Though a relatively unknown actor, film executives entrusted him to sing the film’s title song. Darren rode the resulting wave of fame to record a string of high-charting musical hits. The Philadelphia native then settled into a series of well-­received supporting roles in films like The Guns of Navarone and various Gidget sequels. Darren also found his way into a recurring role on television’s T.J. Hooker and, near the end of his career, as a holographic lounge singer in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Related Articles