Departures: Igor Spassky
Igor Spassky
A naval engineer and designer responsible for around 200 Soviet and Russian submarines, Spassky died Sept. 3. He was 98. Spassky began work for a submarine design firm in the Soviet Union in 1950, rose quickly through the ranks, and from 1974 onward became the chief of the Rubin Design Bureau. During his more than three-decade run at the submarine design shop, Spassky led projects to build both diesel-electric and nuclear ballistic missile submarines as well as Oscar I and Oscar II cruise missile submarines. For his efforts, Spassky was honored as a Hero of Socialist Labor and awarded two Orders of Lenin. One of Spassky’s later designs, the K-141 Kursk, sank in 2000 with all hands after an explosion on board.
