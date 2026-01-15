Amy Flores froze, her eyes fixed on her phone as her three youngest children tinkered with trains and baby dolls strewn about the floor around her. She had hoped to add more playmates to her already busy crew. But according to the letter that had just arrived in her email inbox, that might not happen.

The letter stated that Flores and her husband had no legal right to their adopted children’s three siblings—embryos waiting in a cryo­storage tank in Tennessee for their chance to be born. Neither did the biological parents who had conceived them through in vitro fertilization years prior, according to the emailed document.

“I literally cried,” Flores said. “I was shaking.”

The Floreses thought of these embryos as children. They said they thought the organization that had them in their care did too. Now, they and other families connected to the same organization claim it’s treating these human lives as property. Property worth a lot of money. WORLD granted the Floreses’ request to use a pseudonym due to an ongoing legal dispute involving their children’s sibling embryos.

The fate of those embryos and others underscores the uncertainty surrounding legal categories for tiny suspended lives conceived in a lab. Because they lack person­hood status, contractual agreements, court decisions, and a patchwork of state laws determine what happens to them. As the number of babies born through in vitro fertilization continues to rise, and President Donald Trump expands its access, more frozen embryos likely will be caught in similar legal limbo.



THE BATTLE OVER the Floreses’ embryos and others began in 2024. That May, Dr. John Gordon, the medical director at Rejoice Fertility who performed the Floreses’ embryo transfers, stopped accepting new patients from the National Embryo Donation Center. The NEDC is a pro-life Christian organization that matches families with donated frozen embryos. It’s the nation’s largest embryo adoption center.

Three months after Gordon parted with the NEDC, his fellow clinician at Rejoice Fertility, NEDC president and founder Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, split from the clinic. Keenan started a new practice, Southeastern Fertility Center, the only one now allowed to perform embryo transfers for the NEDC. Keenan said the NEDC only works with affiliated clinics “to protect embryos and their donors.” The nonprofit requires affiliated clinics to adhere to its standards, including declining transfers to same-sex couples and prohibiting discarding embryos.

Before the split, Amy Flores had given birth to three sibling embryos from a set they matched with through the NEDC, working with Gordon as her physician. In 2024, she and her husband signed a contract releasing three remaining sibling embryos back to the NEDC. But about a year later, the couple changed their minds and wanted to continue with both Gordon and the remaining embryos for future pregnancies. But the NEDC, under Keenan’s leadership, declined to move the remaining embryos back to Gordon’s clinic, which was no longer an NEDC affiliate, even though the donors—the embryos’ biological ­parents—approved and requested the move.

Flores sent WORLD a PDF of the letter, addressed to Rejoice’s lawyer from the NEDC’s lawyer. It stated the donors have “zero legal rights to these embryos any longer,” including the right to move the embryos to Rejoice, after they signed over guardianship to the NEDC. The letter repeatedly referred to the embryos as “NEDC embryos” and threatened the donor parents with legal action. It also accused Rejoice of “apparent desperation in needing embryos to create inventory.”

Gordon denied those claims. He said Rejoice currently has about 200 embryos waiting to be adopted and does not need more to add to that inventory.



Regardless of the individual feelings of parents or the clinic, there’s no legal option to treat them as persons.

THE SPLIT BETWEEN Gordon and Keenan resulted in the Floreses and other parents WORLD interviewed having to choose—either immediately or in the future—between holding on to embryos they see as their children or continuing with their preferred doctor.

Their predicament points to a much larger problem, one that eludes even those who set out to find pro-life solutions within the IVF industry. In the largely unregulated world of IVF, safeguards for embryos, and in some cases, the parents who donate and seek to adopt them, are tenuous at best.

When disputes or clinical mishaps call into question frozen embryos’ ownership and parentage, the law offers little to no protection. Federal regulations for laboratories holding embryos are voluntary. In 49 of 50 states, frozen embryos are deemed property with no right to life. Louisiana is the only state where embryos created using IVF are regarded as “juridical person[s]” and where destroying them is illegal. In Tennessee, where the NEDC is located, lawmakers recently codified IVF as a right. That shields the fertility industry from any ramifications of the state’s pro-life ­measures, including its classification of an embryo as “an unborn child from fertilization to birth.”

In February 2024, the uncertain legal and moral status of frozen embryos burst into view when the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos destroyed in a hospital mishap were “extrauterine children” and the families they belonged to could proceed with wrongful death claims against the fertility clinic responsible for their care. Equating frozen embryos to minor ­children with human rights who deserve protections “ground the entire fertility industry to a halt” in the state, said Katy Faust of the children’s rights advocacy group Them Before Us. Alabama ­lawmakers quickly passed legislation protecting IVF providers from civil and criminal liability.

“IVF cannot exist if you recognize children not as property, but as people,” Faust said. “Regardless of the individual feelings of parents or the clinic, there’s no legal option to treat them as persons.”

The fertility industry is built on “children dying in the process,” she added. For every baby born via IVF, the process conceives countless excess embryos that the industry tests and oftentimes destroys for not making the grade, donates for scientific research, or discards. Many more remain in cryogenic storage indefinitely. “Big fertility has virtually no requirements to track or share what they do with these little lives,” Faust said.



KEENAN FOUNDED THE NEDC with a mission to give frozen embryos from IVF cycles a chance to be born. By 2003, NEDC had a small inventory of donated embryos from across the country and began matching them with recipient families. Within 20 years, the Knoxville-based pro-life organization had facilitated the births of nearly 1,500 babies. It also made international headlines for its part in what were then record-breaking births of babies frozen as embryos for 24, 27, and then 30 years.

NEDC requires donors to sign paperwork transferring ownership of their embryos “as property to the NEDC,” according to forms available on the NEDC website. That frees donors from continuing to pay storage fees for their embryos. Once recipient couples match with embryos, they begin picking up the tab. Recipient couples travel to Knoxville from across the country, coming for medical procedures called transfers that involve placing embryos into the woman’s uterus, hoping they will implant and grow into full-term babies.

NEDC’s practice of taking ownership of embryos differs from other embryo adoption programs espousing a pro-life approach. Nightlight Christian Adoption’s embryo adoption program provides a legal contract ensuring ownership of embryos passes directly between their biological parents and the adopting family. Nightlight never takes possession of the embryos, according to Elizabeth Button, vice president of Nightlight’s Snowflake Embryo Adoption Program. Similarly, Flourish Adoption Ministries facilitates the legal transfer of embryos between donor and recipient couples without taking ownership, said embryo coordinator Anna Haynes.

NEDC has another distinguishing factor: For much of its history, Keenan’s fertility clinic was the organization’s only affiliate and Keenan the only doctor performing transfers with NEDC embryos. He said that was largely due to the fact that there were “virtually no clinics in the country who meet [NEDC] criteria” pertaining to donor and adopting parents and embryo treatment. Keenan’s role changed when Gordon bought his medical practice in August 2019. Gordon renamed it Rejoice Fertility in 2023, and Keenan continued to work there.

The close relationship between the nonprofit and the clinic included shared cryostorage tanks that held both embryos donated to the NEDC and the embryos of the clinic’s patients, Keenan told WORLD in a 2024 interview. That became problematic when Keenan and Gordon split in 2024, citing in court documents their disagreements in how to run the clinic.

That triggered the battle over custody of the embryos.



ON AUG. 16, 2024, Keenan filed a report with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to retrieve charts from Gordon’s clinic documenting the donor information of roughly 200 embryos entrusted to the NEDC. Gordon says he offered to scan the charts and email the PDFs to Keenan, since federal regulations required him to have the originals on location. He says Keenan contacted the sheriff’s office anyway. According to the report, Keenan valued the charts at $1,000 each and the transfers that he hoped to do with those 200 embryos at $800,000. According to that report, Keenan believed the embryos and their donor information were worth $1 million.

In December 2024, Keenan sued Gordon over the split, claiming that Gordon pushed him out of the practice by taking all the patients for himself and by refusing to schedule any more NEDC patients. Under an August 2024 mediated agreement between Keenan and Gordon, NEDC recipient families currently matched with embryos through the NEDC can continue under Gordon’s care if they wish to do so until October 2029. After that, any remaining embryos must return to the NEDC.

Couples who wish to continue transfers with those embryos must come under Keenan’s care.

One of Gordon’s patients told WORLD the timeline isn’t working out in her family’s favor. She gave birth to her second NEDC-adopted baby in August. The patient and her husband still have four embryos on reserve but are unlikely to transfer them all before October 2029. “I don’t want to be forced back with Dr. Keenan,” said the patient, who asked not to be named because she fears future reprisals from him or the NEDC. While she previously viewed the NEDC as “embryo-focused and Christ-focused,” she says her view of the center changed during the split.

Keenan said the nonprofit remains committed to its mission and denies any change to its “philosophy or motivation.”

“Sometimes, doing what is in the best interest of the organization may cause some dissatisfaction during times of transition,” he said.

Gordon’s patient said she believed that once she and her husband were matched with embryos and began paying storage fees for them, those payments and the paperwork they signed granted them some legal claim over the embryos. But in a recorded Zoom Q&A Keenan held with patients around the time of the split, obtained and viewed by WORLD, Keenan referred to even embryos matched with recipient couples as “legally the property of the NEDC.” The patient said that language surprised her.

“I was like, ‘what?’ This is the first time anyone has ever outright said that,” she said, adding later that it almost felt like a betrayal. “I was really mad because I was like, ‘You are threatening my babies.’”



I got angry. I was really mad because I was like, ‘You are threatening my babies.’

PROBLEMS AT THE NEDC predated the split between Keenan and Gordon. In an August 2023 letter to Keenan, North Carolina attorney Bo Caudill described a transfer that “supposedly occurred” in 2011 for his clients, who had adopted five NEDC embryos. The 2009 transfer of two of the embryos resulted in the birth of their son. But the second transfer—allegedly involving the three remaining embryos—did not result in a pregnancy, because, the family later learned, there were no embryos.

Caudill wrote that the NEDC had informed the female patient in December 2022 that “no embryos were placed in her uterus during the second transfer and that NEDC was still in possession of three of the five adopted embryos.” One of Keenan’s employees, according to the letter, used “blank catheters that contained no embryos.” The letter requested a payment of $100,500 as settlement for the family’s claims against the NEDC. Caudill declined comment for this story.

Almost two years later, in June 2025, an Ohio woman named Kendra Jacobs sued the NEDC, alleging another case of missing embryos. According to the allegations in the lawsuit, Jacobs had met NEDC donors who agreed to give her two of their embryos. Over several months in 2019, Jacobs coordinated with NEDC staff to have the embryos sent to her fertility clinic in Ohio and paid for their storage and transportation. Jacobs alleges she underwent surgery in fall 2019 and, in December, began taking fertility drugs and injections to prepare for the scheduled transfer. But when the day of the transfer arrived, according to the lawsuit, the Ohio clinic informed Jacobs that staff could not find any ­frozen embryos in the storage devices the NEDC had sent to the clinic.

Devastated, Jacobs contacted the NEDC. She said an unnamed lab director insisted she had sent the embryos and claimed she even double-­checked the cryostorage tanks to make sure she had not sent Jacobs the wrong embryos. But in spring 2025, according to the lawsuit, Jacobs learned that the NEDC’s representations of the situation in 2019 had been false. The lawsuit stated that the organization had “sent empty cryostorage devices containing another substance to the Ohio fertility center” and had “transferred [Jacobs’] embryos, without her knowledge, to another family.”

In previous interviews with WORLD, Keenan blamed problems in the lab on a former embryologist who was fired. In July 2023, Keenan, Gordon, the NEDC, and Southeastern (later renamed Rejoice) sued embryologist Carol Sommerfelt for fraudulent recordkeeping related to the reproductive material and human embryos stored in Southeastern’s cryo­storage tanks. According to the ­lawsuit, Southeastern began auditing lab records in 2022. The plaintiffs claim Sommerfelt had “apparently … never performed a physical inventory of the tanks during her time as the Laboratory Director.”

According to the legal filing, Sommerfelt had worked for Keenan’s fertility clinic since the NEDC launched in 2003 and assumed the role of embryology lab director six years later. The lawsuit listed her as an employee of Southeastern. Sommerfelt said she was also an employee of the NEDC, but her salary came from Southeastern.

The audit, the lawsuit says, uncovered more than 300 discrepancies between the available records and what was actually in the tanks—some from as early as 2003. In some cases, the storage devices within the tanks had either unreadable labels or no labels at all. The lawsuit summarizes Sommerfelt’s work as “an extraordinary failure … to operate the lab in accordance with generally accepted professional standards.” According to the complaint, Gordon terminated her employment in September 2022.

According to the last filing available, Keenan and Gordon moved to dismiss their complaint in April 2024. Gordon told WORLD all parties reached a mediated agreement that included a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Sommerfelt’s response to the complaint is not publicly available in the court record due to the NDA, she told WORLD, nor are the details of how the case was resolved. “It is a lot of ‘he said, she said,’” Sommerfelt said in a phone interview. “I was not the only person handling the tanks. … My heart was in the NEDC, and I felt called to do this job.” The fallout “has broken my heart,” she added.

That same spring, tension in Keenan’s and Gordon’s business relationship came to a head, and the ensuing play-by-play became the subject of lawsuits Keenan and the NEDC filed against Gordon at the end of the year. In a countersuit, Gordon implicated Keenan’s role in the clinic’s past mishandling of the embryos in the NEDC’s care.



There’s a learning curve even for those who … believe children have the right to life from the moment of conception.

In interviews with WORLD, Keenan has admitted to errors in his practice but insists that he was unaware of them until after Gordon purchased the practice. When asked in December 2024 if the lab had ever conducted a full inventory of its embryos in storage under his ­ownership, he said, “I do not know the answer to that,” adding that “you do not micromanage the embryology lab” as the clinic’s physician. If it were true that the staff hadn’t conducted an inventory of the tanks in years, “it never would have been OK with me,” he said.

In his countersuit, Gordon also claims Keenan tried to keep the errors a secret from patients and donors. Specifically, the suit claims Keenan dictated a patient note in October 2023 describing an inventory error that resulted in donor embryos still being present in the tanks even though the clinic had told the patient there were no embryos left. In the note, the suit claims, Keenan concluded that there was no point in telling the patient about the remaining embryos because the patient had already given birth using other embryos. When a staff member confronted Keenan about it, he insisted that “omission is not a cover-up,” the counterclaim says.

Keenan denied these allegations in his response to Gordon’s counterclaim and in a recent email to WORLD. He also denied the complaint’s allegations that the audit uncovered about 300 inventory errors. He put the “significant error rate” at “approximately 0.5%.”

Still, news of the inventory errors at the NEDC shook adopting families. One patient, Emily Ballou, questioned the nonprofit’s trustworthiness. Her children’s sibling embryos are among those that might have to return to Keenan in 2029.

“I loved the NEDC because they talk about how these [embryos] are God’s little image bearers and they’re lives that He’s set aside and He values and cherishes when the rest of the world views them as property,” Ballou said. She claims the organization’s behavior has been different than its words.

But Katy Faust of Them Before Us believes the problem is much bigger than one organization. When human lives are mass-produced in a laboratory without regulations holding the fertility industry accountable, she said, it’s not hard for clinics, even those espousing pro-life values, to get ensnared in pitfalls. Her nonprofit is working on a state-by-state guide that will help lawmakers come up with regulations to ensure embryos get the treatment their human dignity deserves.

“There’s a lot of work to be done on the policy level and on the cultural level,” she said. “There’s a learning curve even for those who are with us convictionally and believe children have the right to life from the moment of conception.”