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Christian communities in central Nigeria are wracked by violence. Churches face regular attacks, children are kidnapped, entire villages emptied out. Many of the attackers are Muslim Fulani herders. Concerned Christians in the West call it a genocide. But is it?

Two reporters traveled to the area earlier this year to find out the truth. Each returned with a slightly different perspective on what’s happening in Nigeria. Their stories reveal the challenge of pinpointing the truth—and finding a solution.



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Ghost land

Violent clashes divide long-standing relationships in Nigeria’s Middle Belt | by Philip Holsinger

There was no fire for cooking, only bony hands grasping for fresh dates and apples.

I was seated on a rock in the camp of the Fulani chieftain Ya’u, sharing with his family and elders the Iftar meal that breaks the daily Ramadan fast. We were on the backside of the high plateau above Pushit town in the Mangu region of Plateau State—ground zero for the most recent violence engulfing Nigeria’s middle states. I had brought fruits and bread as a gift. Ya’u offered all he had, a large bowl of tepid yogurt that we all shared from a single spoon. When I presented the fruits and bread, the men lunged forward. Some had never seen an apple.

Just across the plateau spine sits a village of majority Christian Mwaghavul farmers. I had spent the morning with them, sitting in a schoolroom filled with the village elders who told me about being chased off their lands by the Fulani herders. They said they were struggling just to feed themselves by farming land close to the village and a nearby military outpost that provides security. The leader, a farmer named Tokle Ishaya, said they feared for their lives.

Between the Fulani encampment and the Mwaghavul village stretches an entire ghost land of wrecked and abandoned buildings that looked like they had suffered an aerial bombing. According to the Mwaghavul farmers, the Fulani herders had burned them out of their villages and off their lands on the high plateau. According to Ya’u and his tribal elders, the Mwaghavul farmers had driven them from their ancestral grazing grounds in the lowlands of the entire Mangu region, forcing them onto this high plateau with nowhere to go.

That morning, Tokle Ishaya talked about the terror his village suffered.

“They are killing us every day,” he said.

“When exactly was the last time someone was killed here?” I asked.

He thought for a moment and didn’t have an answer. So the room discussed the question and then someone answered: “It was in the spring of 2024,” said Pastor Francis Loghot. Others in the room agreed.

They seemed surprised by their own answer.

“Did you ever have friendships with the Fulani herders?” I asked. The room laughed and answered together, “Of course we did!” And they described a fairly recent shared society of commerce and social life.

“We even married each other’s children,” Loghot said.

I asked when the break occurred, and the group agreed that it was the spring of 2023. A Fulani herder and a Mwaghavul farmer had a fight about a tree on the farmer’s property. One man killed the other man’s son—it wasn’t clear who killed who first—and it ignited a series of reprisals that spread far beyond their communities.

“Do you miss your friendships with your Fulani neighbors?” I asked Loghot.

“Yes. I miss them,” he said.

The room became quiet again.

Later that night, sitting in the dark with chieftain Ya’u, I asked a similar set of questions and received identical answers. Yes, they had friendships, and of course they missed those days.

From February to May, I traveled through Abuja F.C.T., Plateau State, Benue State, Kaduna State, and Niger State—the regions that make up Nigeria’s Middle Belt. I visited churches and mosques, farms and mines, prisons and private homes, army bases and rural outposts. I interviewed victims of kidnapping and survivors of mass killings, clergy, imams, security officials, herders, and farmers.

The stories they told painted a picture very different from the narrative of religious persecution circling in the West.

In Benue State, in Ojije, Utonkon, village, nine young people were abducted from St. John’s Catholic Church during a Friday night prayer meeting in January. I interviewed all nine shortly after their release. I also interviewed each of their fathers, their Catholic priest, the village and ward elders, the Benue State Director of Homeland Security, and a joint task force leader for banditry. The fathers and village elders said the kidnappers released the young people after their families paid a ransom. None of the victims or local leaders brought up religion as a motivation for the kidnapping. Each of the nine and their fathers said explicitly that the youths had been kidnapped for money.

In Kurmin Wali in Kaduna State, 177 people were abducted from two churches simultaneously in January. I interviewed several victims of that mass kidnapping only weeks later, including the village chief and a man who said it was the fourth time he had been kidnapped. I asked each of them directly about the suspected motive behind their abduction. They all said they believed churches were targeted not for religious purposes but because they are places where crowds gather. The demand communicated to families was payment of ransom. No victim heard any mention of religion while in captivity, and none heard any religious declarations during the kidnapping. By their own testimony and belief they are targets for criminal enterprise, not victims of religious discrimination.

In Plateau State, in and around Jos, security officials and community leaders repeatedly cited land disputes between farming and herding communities, proliferation of locally fabricated weapons, mining-route extortion, and tribal blood-feud reprisal cycles that escalate after individual attacks. The explanations varied by district, but one thing was constant: Almost everyone talked about land. Religion rarely came up.

In Niger State, in Sarkin Pawa, I witnessed the inward migration of rural residents toward a military base that provides 24-hour security for the village. Residents described abandoning farms because travel outside the security perimeter had become unsafe due to kidnapping. Families slept on school floors within walking distance of soldiers. The displacement included Christians and Muslims who had once lived side by side.

In the Karonmajigi Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp in Abuja, I photographed a trio of families crowded in a room together. A Christian woman with twin babies sewed dresses for her Muslim best friends the day before a special holiday celebration. While she ran her sewing machine, her friends cared for her babies with cooing and laughter. The next day, during the Muslim celebrations, the families shared meals together.

The violence in Nigeria is real. The terrorism is real. But the majority of people I encountered across vast territory, both urban and rural, were not caught up in the language of a religious war.

They were people simply longing for a return to their homes and friendships.



Editor's note: Philip Holsinger was formerly retained by DCI, a Washington-based public affairs firm, solely to produce first-hand documentary materials in Nigeria. DCI was and is registered to work on behalf of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. More information regarding DCI’s filing is available at the U.S. Department of Justice. At the time of this publication, Mr. Holsinger is no longer a consultant with DCI, and he retains all copyright over the photographs published herein.

