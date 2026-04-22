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Rated PG • Theaters

George Orwell’s allegory Animal Farm is a perennial inclusion on high school reading lists because it warns against the dangers of totalitarianism, corruption, and propaganda. Now students wishing to avoid the assignment have another film adaption they can watch. But how faithful to the original story is this version updated for modern audiences?

The broad outline of the film remains intact. The animals of Manor Farm rebel and expel their farmer, renaming the property Animal Farm. Their new society begins with promise, and the animals create high-minded rules for themselves, the most important of which is “all animals are equal.” But in this barnyard utopia a power struggle between two pigs emerges. Napoleon exiles Snowball and begins to consolidate power for himself, which allows him to exploit the other animals and rewrite the rules. Eventually some animals become “more equal than others.”

Orwell’s novella doesn’t have the kind of action and feel-good ending that moviegoers have come to expect, so this animated film aimed at families adds frenetic sequences as well as a young hero that the audience can relate to.

Lucky is a small but intelligent pig who feels torn between his loyalties to Snowball and Napoleon. Snowball taught him how to read, but Napoleon positions himself as Lucky’s protector. Lucky has some misgivings about Napoleon’s justifications for breaking rules and seizing power, but he allows the older pig to rationalize away his fears. But Lucky comes to realize the promise of Animal Farm has gone unfulfilled, and he leads a second revolution to restore the farm to its original vision. Other innovations in this adaptation include Napoleon’s alliance with a tech billionaire and jokes about flatulence. Orwell purists will hate the film. It doesn’t help that the script is uneven and the animation is clunky.

Despite these flaws, this adaptation captures the often-neglected point of the original story: Socialism is good.

It’s always perplexing to me when I run across conservative free-market folks who laud Animal Farm. Just because Orwell’s allegory criticizes communist Russia doesn’t mean it promotes Western-style capitalism. Orwell was a democratic socialist who became disillusioned with Joseph Stalin and was sympathetic to Leon Trotsky. The enemy of my enemy isn’t necessarily my friend. Part of Orwell’s intention in saying “all animals are equal” is his desire to see a socialist state inaugurate economic equality. He just didn’t want the propaganda and exploitation that went along with Russia’s version of communism.

The film updates Orwell’s socialist premise by trading on 21st-century concerns. The new Napoleon relies more on populism than propaganda to push his agenda. The allure of consumerism corrupts him. Tech billionaires are the new capitalist enemies who keep us from an egalitarian paradise. We just need bright young folks like Lucky to lead us into that classless society.

The film suffers from the same muddled political messaging as the book. In both the movie and the book—no matter what the rules say—the animals aren’t and never could be equal. Many in the barnyard aren’t intellectually equipped for having a say. The pigs really are smarter. Does the farm need equality, or does it need pigs with more virtue? And there’s a subtle implication that we’d be happier with equitable poverty rather than prosperous inequality.

This is the socio-political worldview of the Hollywood celebrity, which might explain how this modest film managed to attract so many stars. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film features voice work from Seth Rogen, Glenn Close, and Woody Harrelson, among others.

But why would Angel Studios, whose supposed mission is to promote stories that “amplify light,” buy the distribution rights to this film that subverts traditional economic values? Also the studio’s Christian constituency will have doubts about a film with an atheist director and a cast that includes gay and transgender actors. Orwell had trouble finding a publisher for Animal Farm back in the 1940s, and the production companies that made this film had the same problem finding a distributor. Originally, Netflix was linked to the project, but dropped it. I’m not surprised the major Hollywood players also passed on it given its dubious quality. I can only assume Angel bought it for a bargain price, which might, ironically, allow the capitalist company to turn a profit.