A neo-Marxist ﻿variant

Christians are right to criticize critical race theory, but let’s criticize accurately. We often hear that CRT is Marxist, but it’s not classic, class-based Marxism. Its neo-Marxist racial fixation is a virulent variant.



Here’s some backstory. In the 18th century Jean-Jacques Rousseau sneered at the Christian concept of original sin and argued that civilization made humans bad. Rousseau’s favorites became known as “noble savages,” even though Rousseau himself was more savage than noble: He dispatched all five of his babies to warehouses where most infants died.

Rousseau’s belief in original goodness caught on, and the search began for people uncorrupted by church life or capitalism. In the 19th century Karl Marx thought it poppycock to put primitivism on a pedestal. Having no confidence in the rural majority, Marx sought another revolutionary agent and thought he found it in the proletariat, the noble industrial workers of all ethnicities who would respond savagely to savage employers.

Early in the 20th century Vladimir Lenin knew the Russian proletariat was small and often faithful to the Russian Orthodox Church, so he portrayed the atheistic Communist Party as “the vanguard of revolution.” In 1917 he relied on Russian navy sailors to be the noble savages who initially provided the muscle: Later, he killed them. Josef Stalin intensified Leninism, murdering not only his enemies but his friends.

In the 1960s, members of the American “New Left” did not like the proletarians they observed: These workers seemed content to own a home and a boat—how boring! New Leftists thought themselves wiser and purer than domestic Communist Party members. They sought inspiration from foreign communists such as Fidel Castro, an intellectual who went to the jungle and remade himself into a noble savage.

In the 1970s and 1980s, as movies had titles like Looking for Mr. Goodbar and Desperately Seeking Susan, some radicals looked for and desperately sought an assortment of savages: the Symbionese Liberation Army (kidnappers of Patty Hearst) or the Shining Path in South America. None produced lasting inspiration, but I can commend some of the radicals in one respect: Red or yellow, black or white, all were precious (or plutocratic) in their sight.

The “black is beautiful” movement in the late 20th century was helpful in many ways, because some racists had contended that lighter skin is better than darker and hair straighteners are essential tools. Some black children internalized that bias and suffered psychological damage. But in the 21st century a “white is ugly” movement has emerged. I’ll refrain from quoting some anti-white comments because I don’t want to fall into nut-picking, but outrageous biases are now common parlance at leading colleges.

We’re wrong to call that Marxist, though. Marx emphasized class. The Apostle Paul said in Christ there is neither Jew nor Greek, and communists could say race and ethnicity also don’t matter in their belief system. Since most readers won’t go back to the 1990s, and since my predictions are so often wrong, I’ll apologetically quote from a WORLD column I wrote in 1998: “Just as Marxism emphasized class identity, neo-Marxism emphasizes x, y, and z—race, sex, and sexual preference.”

I wrote, “The theory is twisted predestinarian: People think as they do because of their x, y, or z and are unable to change, since a specific consciousness goes with membership in a particular group. The social advantages of neo-Marxism are great: Neo-Marxists can maintain traditional left-wing values by thundering as their Marxist fathers did about oppressed groups of people. Marxist diatribes can be recycled: Just substitute ‘people of color’ for the working class, ‘angry white males’ for the bourgeoisie, and ‘homophobes’ for any other oldtime villains.”

I offered a pretty accurate forecast: Two groups, the Crips and the Bloods, are famous in the annals of gang warfare, and the 21st century may see a battle of Bloods (who emphasize thinking by race, ethnicity, or gender) versus Scrips (who read Scripture and recognize that ideas, not collectivities, are paramount).

Bloods stomp other Bloods. Scrips, knowing God’s transformative power, have hope. And remember that some Bloods become Scrips.